UN Whistleblower tells of new COVID weapon unleashed against School Children, the main targets

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Parents will never see their children again. That is the next Wave coming - ELECTRO MAGNETIC WEAPON
- COLIN POWELL DEAD AT 84 - FULLY VACCINATED
- Cargo Containers have been sitting for 6 months untouched as Prices for everything Skyrocketing. including oil, food and much more.
Mirrored - wil paranormal