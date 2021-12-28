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For dummies - Intel in description
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874 views • December 28, 2021
2022 will be FREEDOM
Most big boys have been arrested and are in GITMO
Already the QFS is running alongside the FIAT OLD FEDERAL RESERVE.
It was done so smoothly so nobody would know and do not be surprised in 2022 if you get the new notes from the BANK..all the BANKS are already aware of this but will not say anything.
Forget all the fear mongers and know it alls and hitler cheerleaders spewing this and that ..all dummies that go around all platforms looking for attention..these little boys will stay in their 3D Matrix with saint hitler and their MATRIX never having grown Spiritually....
BE HAPPY...there is going to be a FLIP of everything you are seeing..all OPTICS
Most big boys have been arrested and are in GITMO
Already the QFS is running alongside the FIAT OLD FEDERAL RESERVE.
It was done so smoothly so nobody would know and do not be surprised in 2022 if you get the new notes from the BANK..all the BANKS are already aware of this but will not say anything.
Forget all the fear mongers and know it alls and hitler cheerleaders spewing this and that ..all dummies that go around all platforms looking for attention..these little boys will stay in their 3D Matrix with saint hitler and their MATRIX never having grown Spiritually....
BE HAPPY...there is going to be a FLIP of everything you are seeing..all OPTICS
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