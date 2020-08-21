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Dr Li-Meng Yan exilée aux US - Silvano Trotta
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8 views • August 21, 2020
21 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNM_oBFvf9A
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Dr Li-Meng Yan, virologue, travaillait à l'École de Santé Publique de Hong Kong, menant des recherches spécialisées en virologie et en immunologie, quand l'épidémie de Covid survint. Le gouvernement de Hong Kong ne l'a pas suivi dans ses allégations et elle s'est exilée aux Etats-Unis.
Sources :
https://nypost.com/2020/07/10/chinese-virologist-flees-after-accusing-beijing-of-covid-19-cover-up/
Et pour la traduction en français : https://gnews.paris/yan-limeng-newsmax-interview-translate-french
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZOnkN24qWE
Gnews Paris : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCymD8qIbZ5FbEkr8SORNkng
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Dr Li-Meng Yan, virologue, travaillait à l'École de Santé Publique de Hong Kong, menant des recherches spécialisées en virologie et en immunologie, quand l'épidémie de Covid survint. Le gouvernement de Hong Kong ne l'a pas suivi dans ses allégations et elle s'est exilée aux Etats-Unis.
Sources :
https://nypost.com/2020/07/10/chinese-virologist-flees-after-accusing-beijing-of-covid-19-cover-up/
Et pour la traduction en français : https://gnews.paris/yan-limeng-newsmax-interview-translate-french
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZOnkN24qWE
Gnews Paris : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCymD8qIbZ5FbEkr8SORNkng
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