I Never Used to Even Think About Politics - Why Today it's Religion for YOU + I
31 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 19 days ago |

Politics used to be a taboo subject, an impolite dinner table discourse. Today it has become nearly all encompassing for many more people of our great nation, and sadly the reason is because we are on the precipice of a Marxist takeover, and many more people are waking up to this fact, and thus engaging against trans youth encouragement, war, taxes, the insanity of the left.I wish I spent less time in cared less, but I feel that I absolutely have to in order to maintain my civic duty and give my children the opportunity to grow up in a free country.

#politics #freedom #crazy #democrats #marxism


Keywords
freedomdemocratsleftistsamericabig techblmfirst amendmentelizabeth warrenjoe bidentaxestransgendermarxismus politicsmidtermscommunistcertblm riotsraphael warnockmarxist takeoverayana presleycommunist take overthe soul of americafreedom and opportunity

