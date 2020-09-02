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Details of vaccinations are not being studied and revealed.
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30 views • September 02, 2020
Vaccinations are supposed to be our friend. Mounting evidence to support not giving vaccinations to our children and elderly. Aluminum is in our Vaccinations and studies need to be done with regards to how it may affect our brains and possibly cause dementia.
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