SHEILA HOLM & The Georgia Guidestones, Culling & Current Events | LIVE FRI 4/29 @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET EXCLUSIVELY on Brighteon.TV

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🖥️ WATCH LIVE 4/29 @ 4p PT / 7p ET:
https://brighteon.tv/
Sheila Holm's prophetic research reveals how the Georgia Guidestones, "Culling - Self Selected Slaughter" (aka the Bioweapon) & Current Events all CONNECT!
RESTORATION! God has taken Sheila around the globe: church to church, business to business, nation to nation. Many confirm she walks in the five-fold ministry.
Sheila does not use a title because all believers are Ambassadors for Christ and our Father guides our steps. He introduces her before she arrives, provides what is required, fills her as an empty vessel while she is in the midst of the multitude on each continent. He sends her as an apostle and prophet. He orchestrates all arrangements for her to preach, teach, and evangelize.
People attending the meetings & conferences often hear the LORD speaking through her in their own language without a human translator present. In fact, they say her preaching and conference sessions are like watching someone walk out of the bible, share with them for a while and then go right back in the bible, aka continuing upon her faith journey in HIStory.
https://hisbest.org/
🚨 We All Need To Show Up Daily To Save America - Even If It's Only A 2 MINUTE TAKE ACTION ITEM - Join Us Below & Let's Do This Together! 🚨
🙏This Is Our Time, Our Joshua Moment To Save America 🙏
Joshua 1:9 "This is my command - be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”
☑️ Sign up for the #SaveMyFreedom Movement Newsletter to Join Our Collaborative & Interactive Community & receive Take Action Items & Resources to Grow Your Business, Enhance The Quality of Your Life & Make A Difference - Especially In Your Communities!
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It's Time We The People Stand Up, Speak Up, Show Up & become the 2.0 versions of Y-O-U in your Personal, Professional & Financial Lives & Regain Your God Given Rights, Freedoms & Country!
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Are YOU Ready to Fight For Your Freedom, Collaborate, Promote YOUR Business & Group, Take Action, Be the Loud Super Spreader of Courage, Freedom & Common Sense that YOU Know YOU Are?
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🌟 5 Guests + 7 Minute Segments Each + @ 1pm PT Longer Guest Interviews (Michele's Patriotic Soapbox) = Tons of Take Action Items to Grow Your Business, Enhance the Quality of Your Life, Make A Difference - Especially in Your Community & Much More! 🌟
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