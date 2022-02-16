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DR. BRYAN ARDIS - SUMMATION OF EVIDENCE | GRAND-JURY.NET
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125 views • February 16, 2022
This summation by Dr. Bryan Ardis of his testimony in the Grand Jury trial, nails our health agencies to the wall. This video needs to go viral.
To watch Dr. Ardis full testimony, go to https://www.bitchute.com/video/iAMSaxhddQM8/ @ 02:13:40 .
To watch Dr. Ardis full testimony, go to https://www.bitchute.com/video/iAMSaxhddQM8/ @ 02:13:40 .
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