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Free Coronavirus Testing in California!!?
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110 views • March 06, 2020
After the California Governor Declares State of Emergency In All 58 Counties from the first death from the Coronavirus. Health officials announce more than 22 million Californians will be eligible for free coronavirus testing!!? How is that even possible when we don't even have a hundred test kits!!?
#CoronaVirus #GavinNewsom #StateOfEmergency
#CoronaVirus #GavinNewsom #StateOfEmergency
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