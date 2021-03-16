GAVIN NEWSOME MOVES AGAINST DIANE FEINSTEIN. PLAYS THE RACE CARD!?!

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California's Gavin Newsome has upped the ante when it comes to taking out the "deadwood" in Cali by playing the "Race Card" against the brittle Sen. Diane Feinstein.
The Article: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/gavin-newsom-dianne-feinstein-california/
An obvious defense against this promise: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ricci_v._DeStefano
The Supreme Court rulings on racial issues: https://www.findlaw.com/civilrights/discrimination/race-discrimination-u-s-supreme-court-cases.html
Racial makeup of California: https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/california-has-left-dianne-feinsteins-moderation-behind-but-not-dianne-feinstein/
SCOTUS on Quotas? https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB124640586803076705