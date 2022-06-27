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Comparison of Isaiah and Revelations (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday (Night) Preaching: Jun 26 2022
Son Of The Light
Son Of The Light
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Comparison of Isaiah and Revelations (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday (Night) Preaching: Jun 26 2022


Isaiah Has a Vision of the Glory of God and of Both the Reigning Messiah and the Suffering Messiah. The Book of Revelations Tells the Rest of the Prophecy and Gives us a Preliminary Understanding of the Righteousness of the Son of God and the Lamb of God. Scripture: Isaiah 6:1-7


Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org


Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons


Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/


Contact:


Temple Baptist Church

email: [email protected]

http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact


This is the Good News of the Gospel.


The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version


1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;


2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.


3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;


4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:


The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version


9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.


10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

Keywords
jesus christmessiahchristjesusprophecyrevelationisaiahson of godbook of revelation
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