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Twilight (Original Song) - Open Mic Performance
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7 views • November 26, 2019
Twilight - Words and Music by Simon © 2018
This was the first occasion that Nick, my son, and I played in front of a live-audience. We had previously been performing for our online audience.
We are very happy to have joined Brighteon, and look forward to sharing more of our music with you.
Thank you for watching :)
This was the first occasion that Nick, my son, and I played in front of a live-audience. We had previously been performing for our online audience.
We are very happy to have joined Brighteon, and look forward to sharing more of our music with you.
Thank you for watching :)
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