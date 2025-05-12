BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump urges Z to go accept Putin's Istanbul talks offer IMMEDIATELY. Z laughs in Trump+Putin face
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9983 followers
132 views • 23 hours ago

Why isn't Trump saying Z must go?

Is this staged? 

Ukraine Should Agree Immediately to Putin’s Proposal on Talks in Istanbul - Trump

Ukraine should agree to Putin’s proposal of talks ‘immediately’ – Trump

US President Donald Trump has urged Ukraine to “immediately” agree to the proposal of direct unconditional talks put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Sunday.

Zelensky sets conditions for direct talks with Putin in Türkiye

The Ukrainian leader has said he would be “waiting” for the Russian president on Thursday but only if Moscow agrees to a truce first

Mirrored - Emil Cosman


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

trumpputinzelenskypeace talks
