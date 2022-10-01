X22 REPORT Ep. 2888b - The World Is Not Getting Darker, The Veil Sheltering You From ‘Reality’ Is Lifting

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2888b - Sept 30, 2022
The World Is Not Getting Darker, The Veil Sheltering You From ‘Reality’ Is Lifting
The world is not getting darker, the curtain is being pulled back so people see the truth. This is what has been in the shadows, Trump just brought out in to the open so people can see the reality of it all. The [DS] is panicking, they are losing the information war and now they are going to push everything they have, but as they do this it will fail because it exposes their true agenda. The grass is not greener on the other side when it is fake.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
