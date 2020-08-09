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The Truth About The Corona Virus ( The Lies, The Control and The Vaccine of Death)
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35 views • August 09, 2020
Mr Bill Gates has been hard at work trying to come up with a Vaccine that will bring in a Depopulation effect on a lot of people Worldwide and with the help of panic and fear and manipulation he might just get away with it!
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Job 33:4
The Spirit of God has made me; the breath of the Almighty gives me life.
1 Peter 4:88 Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of
sins.
****FAIR USE NOTICE COPY RIGHT DISCLAIMER APPLIES, FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES****
Visit me at my website at https://jtravieso306.wixsite.com/mysite
Support this Ministry by Paypal- https://www.paypal.me/JoseTravieso
Follow Me and Subscribe at Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KurAFXOkUlm6
Support this Ministry by Patreon- www.patreon.com/josetraviesodiscipleofyeshua
Follow me on Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jt0823
Other channel Chickens and Life in Panama https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRfa-hDK1y1ZNzQxBQ-U9Og?view_as=subscriber
Job 33:4
The Spirit of God has made me; the breath of the Almighty gives me life.
1 Peter 4:88 Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of
sins.
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