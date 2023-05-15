scabelum.com

Luis de Miguel entrevistará a Pilar Seminario, Javier Pérez y Cristina Garin.
Nos contarán sobre su proyecto político, se llama Eguzkilore, es una gota para transformar la sociedad a través de la prevención en la infancia y democracia directa.
Queremos que el Parlamento de Navarra, que las decisiones políticas estén basadas en el asesoramiento de profesionales de la salud independientes, que no controlen las multinacionales farmacéuticas, que controlan a la OMS.(5 de Mayo 2023)
