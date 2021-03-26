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Terry Sacka: Silver, Rhodium, Gold or Palladium.
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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103 views • March 26, 2021
We are talking about our Finances today! There has been many prophecies saying the dollar will become worthless, so what are we going to do to secure our finances? Pastor Stan interviews Terry Sacka, a Financial Advisor of Cornerstone Asset Metals today, and he explains why the dollar is about to lose all value.

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To stay at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Richardson, Dallas TX, please reserve your hotel booking here:
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Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
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Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
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Now Shipping:
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Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
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