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EP 2183-6PM DEM's SHOULD PANIC! Career Intel Operative Lt Col Tony Shaffer Confirms What We've Been Hoping & Praying For
The Pete Santilli Show
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193 views • November 07, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2182-9AM
FRIDAY - NOVEMBER 06, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2540968494 

Lt. Col Tony Shaffer is a retired Intelligence Operative and current President of the London Center for Policy Research and a member of President Trump’s 2020 Advisory Board.  He believes the President won the election and has a great case in the courts to prove it. Shaffer created a fire on Twitter yesterday when he questioned whether the President may have marked all the ballots in this year’s election which would  indicate if a ballot counted was legitimate or not.  Shaffer tweeted this: A hypothetical question for all the Democrat trolls following my feed… What if DHS anticipated DNC counting fraud. What if they “tagged” each legitimate ballot. What would happen if DHS does an audit of all counted ballots and find ballots without the tag – what happens then?  EP 2183-6PM DEM's SHOULD PANIC! Career Intel Operative Lt Col Tony Shaffer Confirms What We've Been Hoping & Praying For  https://bit.ly/32npr5w 

Special Guest: Dr. Nick Begich is well known for his work and research on HAARP;"Mind Effects" and more. He has widely reported in these areas as an expert for many publications, government organizations and private companies. He has been an expert witness for the European Parliament on these subjects and provides significant research contributions in this area. Also, through the Lay Institute on Technologies he organized a private meeting of top scientists in the area of mind effects in 2007.
Begich has authored five books in seven languages on technology and the impacts of change. Heard on thousands of radio and television talk shows and documentaries, he is a frequent commentator on new technologies, energy, politics, education and the environment. Website: earthpulse.com 




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