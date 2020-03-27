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Everybody Was Kung Flu Fighting!
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107 views • March 27, 2020
Mar 26, 2020
Darrin McBreen
It was only a few weeks ago when leftist media talking heads like Don Lemon and many others had no problem calling COVID-19 the "Wuhan Chinese Virus". So why has it suddenly become politically incorrect to say the virus came from China? Because the MSM has received their marching orders from Beijing to change the narrative and launch yet another disinformation campaign to blame President Trump for being racist.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e7d381754bc670016431ea2
Darrin McBreen
It was only a few weeks ago when leftist media talking heads like Don Lemon and many others had no problem calling COVID-19 the "Wuhan Chinese Virus". So why has it suddenly become politically incorrect to say the virus came from China? Because the MSM has received their marching orders from Beijing to change the narrative and launch yet another disinformation campaign to blame President Trump for being racist.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e7d381754bc670016431ea2
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