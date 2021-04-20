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mRNA vaccines potentially causing Spongiform Encephalopathy (mad cow disease) & various neurological disorders. Steve Bannon interviews Dr. Richard Fleming.
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116 views • April 20, 2021
MIRRORED from Chembuster: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kxEN6xcSXC1z/

https://gnews.org/1100366/

"4/13/2021 Dr. Richard Fleming: We are not dealing with a natural occurring virus, which is designed to increase infection and produce inflammation and blood clots. The vaccines that are being used contain a human-inserted spike protein gene sequence. And they are producing inflammation and blood clots now."

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steve bannonmad cow diseaseblood brain barriercovid-19mrna vaccine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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