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mRNA vaccines potentially causing Spongiform Encephalopathy (mad cow disease) & various neurological disorders. Steve Bannon interviews Dr. Richard Fleming.
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116 views • April 20, 2021
MIRRORED from Chembuster: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kxEN6xcSXC1z/
https://gnews.org/1100366/
"4/13/2021 Dr. Richard Fleming: We are not dealing with a natural occurring virus, which is designed to increase infection and produce inflammation and blood clots. The vaccines that are being used contain a human-inserted spike protein gene sequence. And they are producing inflammation and blood clots now."
Blessings in Christ
https://gnews.org/1100366/
"4/13/2021 Dr. Richard Fleming: We are not dealing with a natural occurring virus, which is designed to increase infection and produce inflammation and blood clots. The vaccines that are being used contain a human-inserted spike protein gene sequence. And they are producing inflammation and blood clots now."
Blessings in Christ
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