Part 3 of 3. NDE's, UFOs, Past Lives and Entering an Online UFO Conference

Part 3 of 3. Sunny and Yanko and Jackie Haverty talk about their Near Death Experiences (NDEs). Jackie also describes two past lives, going back to the American Civil War.

At the end Maia helps me get into the UFO Conference that was starting at that time. I left this in this video as it could help viewers to get more familiar with this new online conference technology. After I got in I had a chance to ask Richard Dolan some questions about experiencers positive experiences with the Greys. And I came to the attention of a UFO related group in Australia who contacted me because of this and they asked me to work with them.