How to Judge Experts

Sunday Morning Live 20 April 2025





In this episode, I discuss the importance of establishing explicit agreements in relationships to prevent conflicts from unspoken expectations. By exploring various scenarios, I highlight how unclear boundaries can lead to emotional manipulation. I reflect on modern dating challenges and the influence of socio-economic factors on partnerships, emphasizing the need for honesty about desires and boundaries. I also critique societal narratives that create unrealistic relationship standards, reinforcing the value of clarity and accountability for healthier interactions.





