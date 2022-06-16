A Conversation About Not Paying Taxes - Peymon Mottahedeh

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Is paying income tax voluntary? Peymon Mottahedeh argues it is, and he tells you why he believes 99% of Americans are not required by law to pay income tax.
Peymon has not paid income tax in 29 years and has won numerous court battles with the IRS over the legality of paying taxes.
Is he right? That's for you to decide.