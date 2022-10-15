"Creativity is contagious.Pass it on."
In this creation I quote some text from the book:
"The Four Agreements"
written by Don Miguel Ruiz
Me, my Photo Cam and Mavic Mini.
Nature and whatever the lens sees
Enjoy the unknown world...!
Music:
Track "The Toltec Path to Freedom"
Music and Video
by Yardley Pearson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.