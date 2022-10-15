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"Creativity is contagious.Pass it on."
In this creation I quote some text from the book:
"The Four Agreements"
written by Don Miguel Ruiz
Me, my Photo Cam and Mavic Mini.
Nature and whatever the lens sees
Enjoy the unknown world...!
Music:
Track "The Toltec Path to Freedom"
Music and Video
by Yardley Pearson