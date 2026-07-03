Cuz He Reigns! (Ancient Of Days)

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Divine Inspired Music, Worship music Christian, Gospel. Inspired by (KJV) Genesis 1:1-5; Genesis 14:18; Job 19:25; Psalms 110:4; Isaiah 45:21; Daniel 7:9; Luke 10:18; Acts 26:18; Hebrews 5:1 - 5:14; Hebrews 6:19 - 6:20; Hebrews 7:1-28; Ephesians 2:13; 2 Timothy 1:1; Revelation 1:8-11; Revelation 21:6; Revelation 22:13 1st Book of Adam and Eve 12.1–15.3, 16.1–16.3, 18.pg167; Book of Melchizedek;