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Newsbreak 136 | Life-Saving Info: Dr. Young Discusses Vaccine Damage and Powerful Detox Protocols
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1179 views • October 22, 2021
Lifesaving information from Dr. Young focused on the nature and reason for widespread vaccine injury and sudden deaths from the COVID vaccines, the toxins found to be contained in the COVID and flu vaccines, the false theory of viruses, the true paradigms of health and disease which lead to vibrant health, and the healing and restorative practices and protocols of naturopathy which could immediately address vaccine damages, with special focus on natural clays, as well as Dr. Young's COWSE protocols: Chlorophyll, Clays, Oils, Oxygen, Water, Sunshine and Exercise.
Dr. Young addresses the healing of vaccine effects such as convulsions, seizures, neurological disorders, all possible effects of pathological blood coagulation accruing from the coagulates of nano graphene and iron oxide destroying red blood cells and transgressing across the blood-brain and cytoplasmic barriers into the brain as well as into cells all over the body, advising the assistance of a naturopath or knowledgeable doctor to assist the de-acidification and detoxing of the body and re-alkalinizing of the tissues with healthful salts, minerals, vitamins, water as noted in his COWSE program.
Please share this podcast widely with all who are vaccinated so they can take care of their health and avert micro-clotting, macro-clotting, and death: effects of this vaccine which may occur within a few days, weeks, or months of this vaccine—as indicated from the adverse event and death events recorded at the VAERS databases and on true-media and social media.
LINKS FOR MORE:
DR. ROBERT YOUNG:
Dr. Young's major article reporting his and other scientists' findings in the 4 major COVID vaccines:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH DR. YOUNG WHERE HE EXPLAINS MORE ON THESE SUBJECTS:
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/
Newsbreak 135--BREAKING: Immense Harm from Crystallizing Blood Cells/Graphene Poisoning Post-Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PRBfJ6U9EZvM/
Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/28/newsbreak-133-team-of-scientists-confirm-presence-of-toxins-graphene-aluminium-cadmium-selenide-stainless-steel-lnp-go-capsids-parasites-other-toxins-variously-in-4-covid-vaccines-pfizer-mode/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
Research for the Carnicom Disclosure Project on Magnetism, Trans-humanism, Synthetic Biology, Vaccine Poisons, Bio Surveillance, Neuromodulation, Electromagnetic Bio-Human Effects, Virus Confusions, Terrain and Blood Health and the Secret Elixir of Life -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/
Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Bitchute Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=dr%20robert%20o%20young&;kind=video - 121
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
SUBSCRIBE Monthly, PLEASE SUPPORT MY TRUE-MEDIA WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Dr. Young addresses the healing of vaccine effects such as convulsions, seizures, neurological disorders, all possible effects of pathological blood coagulation accruing from the coagulates of nano graphene and iron oxide destroying red blood cells and transgressing across the blood-brain and cytoplasmic barriers into the brain as well as into cells all over the body, advising the assistance of a naturopath or knowledgeable doctor to assist the de-acidification and detoxing of the body and re-alkalinizing of the tissues with healthful salts, minerals, vitamins, water as noted in his COWSE program.
Please share this podcast widely with all who are vaccinated so they can take care of their health and avert micro-clotting, macro-clotting, and death: effects of this vaccine which may occur within a few days, weeks, or months of this vaccine—as indicated from the adverse event and death events recorded at the VAERS databases and on true-media and social media.
LINKS FOR MORE:
DR. ROBERT YOUNG:
Dr. Young's major article reporting his and other scientists' findings in the 4 major COVID vaccines:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH DR. YOUNG WHERE HE EXPLAINS MORE ON THESE SUBJECTS:
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/
Newsbreak 135--BREAKING: Immense Harm from Crystallizing Blood Cells/Graphene Poisoning Post-Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PRBfJ6U9EZvM/
Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/28/newsbreak-133-team-of-scientists-confirm-presence-of-toxins-graphene-aluminium-cadmium-selenide-stainless-steel-lnp-go-capsids-parasites-other-toxins-variously-in-4-covid-vaccines-pfizer-mode/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
Research for the Carnicom Disclosure Project on Magnetism, Trans-humanism, Synthetic Biology, Vaccine Poisons, Bio Surveillance, Neuromodulation, Electromagnetic Bio-Human Effects, Virus Confusions, Terrain and Blood Health and the Secret Elixir of Life -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/
Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Bitchute Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=dr%20robert%20o%20young&;kind=video - 121
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
SUBSCRIBE Monthly, PLEASE SUPPORT MY TRUE-MEDIA WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
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