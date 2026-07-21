Beat the hydra with these biohacks!

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If you can't fully relax your upper back or neck muscles, you might have the hydra in your fat tissue. Their tentacles grab onto tissues and because they absorb soft metals, they disrupt the electromagnetic signals in your body and can cause intense head aches.
So take note of the antidote list and try out what works for you! Spicy food shouldn't be so hard to add 😁🌶