It was a large experiment to kill the already vaccine injured

Audience member: The fact that you'd stated that about 1/3 of the vaccine batches were contaminated, it seems to fall in line with something I've heard several times, that all three of the mRNA vaccine companies were working in concert together, that each time one company would put out a toxic batch, the other two would put out basically saline solution. I don't know if you've seen that information. If you found that correlation on how toxic is my batch?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: No, actually, it's not as nefarious as that. It was a phase 3 clinical trial. And in a phase 3 clinical trial, you have to have saline control: high, medium, and toxic dose. So yes, it seemed like that. But in the case of the J&J shot, and in Moderna's, in all of the three manufacturers of the capital M, manufactured RNA, synthetic RNA, it came straight from the knowledge that the variants would recombine, and if you didn't get the second shot of the second half of the virus within 14 days, then you wouldn't get sick.

And with the J&J shot, it's classic gene therapy, adenovirus vector. So it was two weeks after that shot, but as Dr Cole just answered, there's considerably more a time length from that adenovirus vector situation with the J&J shot, it is classic gene therapy, and so they're very different, but there were clinical trials because the response to our 2009 XMRV paper, SARS-CoV-2 is an XMRV, that's been injected in every single polio vaccine since 2004 and probably half of everyone of the flu shots, SARS-CoV-2, so you're getting pathogenic priming. It was a large experiment, and the goal was to kill those of the injured, vaccine-injured, like Miste, who already had those vascular diseases.

