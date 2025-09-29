BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

It was a large experiment to kill the already vaccine injured
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
374 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
446 views • 1 day ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Audience member: The fact that you'd stated that about 1/3 of the vaccine batches were contaminated, it seems to fall in line with something I've heard several times, that all three of the mRNA vaccine companies were working in concert together, that each time one company would put out a toxic batch, the other two would put out basically saline solution. I don't know if you've seen that information. If you found that correlation on how toxic is my batch?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: No, actually, it's not as nefarious as that. It was a phase 3 clinical trial. And in a phase 3 clinical trial, you have to have saline control: high, medium, and toxic dose. So yes, it seemed like that. But in the case of the J&J shot, and in Moderna's, in all of the three manufacturers of the capital M, manufactured RNA, synthetic RNA, it came straight from the knowledge that the variants would recombine, and if you didn't get the second shot of the second half of the virus within 14 days, then you wouldn't get sick.

And with the J&J shot, it's classic gene therapy, adenovirus vector. So it was two weeks after that shot, but as Dr Cole just answered, there's considerably more a time length from that adenovirus vector situation with the J&J shot, it is classic gene therapy, and so they're very different, but there were clinical trials because the response to our 2009 XMRV paper, SARS-CoV-2 is an XMRV, that's been injected in every single polio vaccine since 2004 and probably half of everyone of the flu shots, SARS-CoV-2, so you're getting pathogenic priming. It was a large experiment, and the goal was to kill those of the injured, vaccine-injured, like Miste, who already had those vascular diseases.

Follow the Silenced • Post Screening Q&A 9/17/2025: https:/rumble.com/v6zk48i-follow-the-silenced-post-screening-q-and-a-9172025.html

Follow the Silenced Movie: https://followthesilenced.com

Support the vaccine-injured, React19: https://www.react19.org/followthesilenced

2009 XMRV Science Paper (Original): https://tinyurl.com/2009OriginalSciencePaper

Keywords
healthnewsmoviefluvaccinetruthexperimentsarsjudy mikovitscovidcov2follow the silenced
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy