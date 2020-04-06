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BILL GATES AND HENRY KISSINGER WANT WORLD WIDE VACCINATIONS, IRONIC SENSE BOTH PROMOTE DEPOPULATION!
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18 views • April 06, 2020
IT WAS HENRY KISSINGER THAT USED THE TERM "USELESS EATERS." I WILL LET YOU GUESS WHO THOSE USELESS EATERS ARE. CLUE; THEY ARE NOT THOSE WHOSE INCOMES ARE IN THE BILLIONS!
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