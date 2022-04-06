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06/04/2022 Miles Guo congratulates the 2nd anniversary of the New Federal State of China! On this wonderful day, may all gods bless the New Federal State of China, all our fellow fighters and families with peace and health! Victory will certainly be ours! The CCP will surely be taken down! We will definitely reach the great goal of the Himalaya!