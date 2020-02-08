🧡❤️💚👍👍👍👀👀👀 🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳 Eye Surgical Mission Trip in Dakar, Senegal on the Africa Mercy Ships 🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳❤️🧡💚👀👀👀

We completed a 2 weeks eye surgical mission trip on the Africa MercyShips, currently docked in Dakar, Senegal, Africa.

We did pediatric ophthalmology surgeries for children and adult cataract surgeries.

We participated in screening patients and also teaching a local Senegalese doctor to help her perfect her surgical skills. We are scheduled to come back in June to help her with an eye camp in her home town in Senegal.

Africa grows on you. The more we go the more we love Africa. We took a short trip on a Saturday to visit an animal preserve in the desert. We got to see giraffes, zebras, and other big animals. The hundred years old baobab trees took our breath away, so majestic and so beautiful.

The people we treated are so appreciative of our help, they have very little, and to regain their eye sight back means a second chance to life again for them.

As we have to leave today, a part of us stays back with the people of Senegal and we hope to come back again soon to help many more blind people.

Follow Dr. Kondrot Mission work at www.Missiontocureblindness.com

🧡❤️💚👍👍👍👀👀👀👀