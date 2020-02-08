BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🧡❤️💚👍👍👍👀👀👀 🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳 Eye Surgical Mission Trip in Dakar, Senegal on the Africa Mercy Ships 🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳❤️🧡💚👀👀👀
Healing-the-Eye
Healing-the-Eye
35 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • February 08, 2020
We completed a 2 weeks eye surgical mission trip on the Africa MercyShips, currently docked in Dakar, Senegal, Africa.
We did pediatric ophthalmology surgeries for children and adult cataract surgeries.
We participated in screening patients and also teaching a local Senegalese doctor to help her perfect her surgical skills. We are scheduled to come back in June to help her with an eye camp in her home town in Senegal.
Africa grows on you. The more we go the more we love Africa. We took a short trip on a Saturday to visit an animal preserve in the desert. We got to see giraffes, zebras, and other big animals. The hundred years old baobab trees took our breath away, so majestic and so beautiful.
The people we treated are so appreciative of our help, they have very little, and to regain their eye sight back means a second chance to life again for them.
As we have to leave today, a part of us stays back with the people of Senegal and we hope to come back again soon to help many more blind people.
Follow Dr. Kondrot Mission work at www.Missiontocureblindness.com
🧡❤️💚👍👍👍👀👀👀👀
Keywords
healthafricablindnesscataractskondrothealing the eyeeye missionmercy shipsenegaldakar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New study reveals five lifestyle habits that could significantly extend life after cancer diagnosis

New study reveals five lifestyle habits that could significantly extend life after cancer diagnosis

Willow Tohi
UK High Court Upholds Ofcom&#8217;s Data Requests to Social Media Platforms

UK High Court Upholds Ofcom’s Data Requests to Social Media Platforms

Edison Reed
Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Chase Codewell
Pakistan&#8217;s Cautious Mediation Gambit: Bridging Iran and the U.S. Amid a Fractured Middle East

Pakistan’s Cautious Mediation Gambit: Bridging Iran and the U.S. Amid a Fractured Middle East

Garrison Vance
Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York&#8217;s 17th Congressional District Race

Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York’s 17th Congressional District Race

Douglas Harrington
Age Gates for AI: New York AI Law Requires Age Checks for All Chatbot Users

Age Gates for AI: New York AI Law Requires Age Checks for All Chatbot Users

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy