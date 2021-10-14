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FLU remedies from back in the day.
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107 views • October 14, 2021
FLU remedies from back in the day!
Get your goose grease, elderberries and old sweaty socks out people, in this clip we go back to 1950s Britain.
I particularly like the last blokes' remedy...just pretend you haven't got it. Classic!
You'd be surprised how much power the mind has.
1959: Got the flu or cold or covid? Well, one of these remedies will fix you right up!
SHARE this far and wide
Subscribe to https://t.me/Q17_Awakening on TG.
There you have it folks, no need for a jab. So just follow the advice of the people in the video. It'll work for covid too.
If you have a good old fashioned cold and flu remedy, please share it in the comments section.
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Thanks for watching.
Get your goose grease, elderberries and old sweaty socks out people, in this clip we go back to 1950s Britain.
I particularly like the last blokes' remedy...just pretend you haven't got it. Classic!
You'd be surprised how much power the mind has.
1959: Got the flu or cold or covid? Well, one of these remedies will fix you right up!
SHARE this far and wide
Subscribe to https://t.me/Q17_Awakening on TG.
There you have it folks, no need for a jab. So just follow the advice of the people in the video. It'll work for covid too.
If you have a good old fashioned cold and flu remedy, please share it in the comments section.
Subscribe and follow Roobs' Flyers on:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
YouTube - https://youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers: [email protected] or [email protected]
All rights reserved.
Thanks for watching.
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