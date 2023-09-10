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How to Heal the World - Max Igan
High Hopes
High Hopes
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212 views • September 10, 2023

Max Igan at the Crowhouse


Sep 5, 2023


https://thecrowhouse.com

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Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert

https://apnews.com/article/burning-man-flooding-nevada-stranded-0726190c9f8378935e2a3cce7f154785?taid=64f61b325504fc0001dfc893&utm_campaign=TrueAnthem&utm_medium=AP&utm_source=Twitter


Thousands travel out of Burning Man as desert turns to mud

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6INIzHP3Q-o&ab_channel=KSLNews


Child psychiatrist Dr. Jillian Spencer removed from her duties at the hospital on the basis that she was a "danger" to "trans and gender diverse children" for questioning the gender clinic's "affirmation model".

https://twitter.com/WomenReadWomen/status/1698606695612821746?t=q-6-0Sqiafu-DB21pQIgHg&s=09


Study Shows: Mask-Induced Exhaustion Syndrome May Be Misinterpreted as “Long COVID”

https://expose-news.com/2023/08/31/study-shows-mask-induced-exhaustion-syndrome-may-be-misinterpreted-as-long-covid/


Saturday, October 21 - SoCal Errant Expo

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/socal-errant-expo-pre-sale-tickets-690249734537?aff=oddtdtcreator


Anarchapulco Tickets - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount

https://anarchapulco.com/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/iWrZokCp8W1o/

Keywords
liesmudnwonew world ordermax iganfraudfloodingnevadaheal the worldmasksburning mandeserttransgender childrencrowhousecovidgreat resetchild psychiatristlong covidpolitician net zerothousands travel outdr jillian specermask-induced exhaustion syndrome
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