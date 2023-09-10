How to Heal the World - Max Igan

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Max Igan at the Crowhouse
Sep 5, 2023
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Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert
https://apnews.com/article/burning-man-flooding-nevada-stranded-0726190c9f8378935e2a3cce7f154785?taid=64f61b325504fc0001dfc893&utm_campaign=TrueAnthem&utm_medium=AP&utm_source=Twitter
Thousands travel out of Burning Man as desert turns to mud
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6INIzHP3Q-o&ab_channel=KSLNews
Child psychiatrist Dr. Jillian Spencer removed from her duties at the hospital on the basis that she was a "danger" to "trans and gender diverse children" for questioning the gender clinic's "affirmation model".
https://twitter.com/WomenReadWomen/status/1698606695612821746?t=q-6-0Sqiafu-DB21pQIgHg&s=09
Study Shows: Mask-Induced Exhaustion Syndrome May Be Misinterpreted as “Long COVID”
https://expose-news.com/2023/08/31/study-shows-mask-induced-exhaustion-syndrome-may-be-misinterpreted-as-long-covid/
Saturday, October 21 - SoCal Errant Expo
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/socal-errant-expo-pre-sale-tickets-690249734537?aff=oddtdtcreator
Anarchapulco Tickets - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount
https://anarchapulco.com/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/iWrZokCp8W1o/