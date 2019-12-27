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CONSPIRACY THEORIES... by Lobster.. (Google translation from Greeks)
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64 views • December 27, 2019
We have converted ALL our WRITTEN theories-researches (2009-2015) to one VIDEO format. All of our (original) theories-researches you can also be found here : http://astakotheories4.blogspot.com/
(From 2015, we are uploading our new theories-researches ONLY in video format).
(From 2015, we are uploading our new theories-researches ONLY in video format).
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