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WHY IS CANADA BEING SYSTEMATICALLY DESTROYED?
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43 views • December 13, 2020
Canada, once a proud and patriotic land, not so long ago, has been systematically destroyed by communists. The people have been so badly brainwashed , that they welcome the incoming changes!
That said, Canadians are still a vast majority of patriots who want to fight back. But of course, the commies took all their guns so that is just a pipe dream now!
This is just another example as to why it is VITAL that Trump totally destroys the commie threat here first! Then we can free the rest of the world before the commies get too entrenched!
Please visit my youtube channel to view tons of interesting videos about Florida and such.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGmHz9tsTQIa2Ym_5l8KjnA?view
There is a little bit of everything mostly cause I'm an eclectic guy.
Please go there and like, share, subscribe and comment. That would help a brother out.
Y'all have a Blessed day.
Unky T
That said, Canadians are still a vast majority of patriots who want to fight back. But of course, the commies took all their guns so that is just a pipe dream now!
This is just another example as to why it is VITAL that Trump totally destroys the commie threat here first! Then we can free the rest of the world before the commies get too entrenched!
Please visit my youtube channel to view tons of interesting videos about Florida and such.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGmHz9tsTQIa2Ym_5l8KjnA?view
There is a little bit of everything mostly cause I'm an eclectic guy.
Please go there and like, share, subscribe and comment. That would help a brother out.
Y'all have a Blessed day.
Unky T
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