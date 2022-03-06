© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Richard Fleming: What CV19 technically is + what the jabs are doing
Follow
2
Share
Report
280 views • March 06, 2022
Dr Fleming is an MD, PhD, Medical Research Analyst, Lawyer, Inventor and Professor. He make clear exactly what CV19 is, and what the jabs contain and are doing to people.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.