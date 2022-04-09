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Greece: Protesters Block NATO Armaments Bound for Ukraine
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80 views • April 09, 2022
Greece: Protesters Block NATO Armaments Bound for Ukraine
The activists have held up a train with weapons and combat vehicles that were supposed to be delivered to Kiev.
They claim Greece is turning into a “NATO center of aggression” and demanded Athens stop its shipments.
Earlier, Greek railway workers refused to transport equipment, despite being threatened by management.
The activists have held up a train with weapons and combat vehicles that were supposed to be delivered to Kiev.
They claim Greece is turning into a “NATO center of aggression” and demanded Athens stop its shipments.
Earlier, Greek railway workers refused to transport equipment, despite being threatened by management.
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