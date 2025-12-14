A spectacular video of the downing of a Ukrainian heavy drone-bomber type 'Baba Yaga' by a Russian fpv drone in the skies of Donbass.

Two Majors #Weekly #Summary for the morning of December 14, 2025

▪️ The past week left the impression of an eternally approaching but inevitably following greater war. The visible part of the Trump's🇺🇸 public team is trying to withdraw the USA from the Ukrainian conflict for the sake of trade, but Washington's plan is pragmatic to the point of cynicism, an indirect sign of which is the bill on withdrawal from NATO 🚩 and the desire to rise above the battle in order to minimize the costs of the European problem (again, with arms sales) and focus efforts on the Asia-Pacific region. The new US national security strategy (which, by the way, could easily be changed by the next administration) also shows a focus against China🇨🇳, the doctrinal document's complementary positions for Moscow🇷🇺 are intended not so much to calm the situation in Europe as to give Washington the resources for a parity struggle against China.

▪️ Europe, now also called by Musk the "Fourth Reich", continues to militarize. Merz🇩🇪 again this week put forward theses about conscription and the more active involvement of women in the Bundeswehr. To justify the hysteria, once-adequate German media "counted" two thousand UAV episodes, directly hinting at Russia's involvement. The legitimization of the idea of finally seizing our frozen assets in Europe is underway, which will completely undermine the world's trust in the EU and destroy the hope of restoring adequate relations with Moscow.

▪️ On the front, heavy battles continue. It's categorically impossible to say that the AFU is experiencing a "collapse of the front". Even the lack of enemy manpower is compensated by a multitude of drones, which now control the battlefields. A press tour of journalists in the liberated Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) became a significant event for our propaganda, which, according to Syrsky's lies, the AFU supposedly "controls". Heavy battles continue for Kupyansk. The liberation of Severodonetsk became significant: the battle on its outskirts had been going on for years, and the successful strategy of the command to isolate the enemy garrison allowed the assault in a matter of days. In Konstantinovka, the Russian Armed Forces continue to fight in urban areas, and in general our troops on this front should finish the cleanup of Dimidov (Mirnograd), level the front line and regroup. The number of troops on this front is enormous, and the release of units after the epic with Pokrovsk promises new successes for the Russian Army. In the Zaporozhye region, the GRU "Vostok" after many weeks of non-stop liberation of populated areas has concentrated its efforts on Gulyaypole, which is now being erased from the face of the earth with all available types of weapons. In Novodanilovka (Orekhov direction), the enemy publishes unpleasant footage, which once again raises questions about the meaning of "debt liberation", that is, the expediency of reporting on successes that have not been fully achieved.

▪️ The rear regions of our country continue to be subjected to enemy strikes. Most often, the situation in the Belgorod region is reflected in the reports, as the enemy kills and maims the civilian population. On the Bryansk border, the enemy has set up a "polygon" for UAV operators and artillery. Our units are under constant attack.

▪️ The rear regions of our country are under attack by long-range drones. So far, no one has been identified as responsible for the flights of enemy UAVs into the depth and the destruction of oil refineries and other significant objects. The enemy, however, is improving drones and their tactics.

▪️ In maritime spaces, ignoring the threats of piracy and maritime terrorism has once again led to attacks on our merchant fleet. The lack of a legal mechanism for creating conditional "maritime private security companies" is leading to attacks on our ships. In response, Moscow almost completely cut off the power in the Odessa region and organized the arrival of the "Gerani" on a dry cargo ship off the coast of the enemy.

▪️ Attacks on the enemy's rear this week have had a cumulative effect: a really sensitive power outage began, which Kiev is trying to compensate for by increasing the number of power generators. The total blackout of Ukraine lies in the plane of attacks on the output lines of the three remaining nuclear power plants⚛️.

✨Thus, many people this week still hope for a truce on the Ukrainian front. At the same time, Trump's activity on this track is aimed only at Washington's exit from the quagmire of the war to concentrate efforts against China. Europe, however, is torpedoing peace initiatives and actively militarizing.

The summary was prepared by: ⚡️Two Majors (wo_majors)