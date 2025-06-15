RT News - June 15 2025 2PM GMT

June 15, 2025

rt.com





Iran strikes back - after the IDF hits more targets in Tehran, as the Islamic Republic's capital is shrouded in smoke. Tehran says Israel couldn't have done it all alone - and accuses the US of aiding the assault. Iran's response ramps up - as a salvo of missiles descend on cities across Israel, including Tel Aviv. At least fifteen people are killed, with hundreds more wounded. Moldovan police beat priests and people with children, as citizens protest against an LGBT march in the capital city. The crackdown is compared by some to what's been seen in neighbouring Ukraine. Protests grip US cities, with Los Angeles hosting the epicentre of unrest, as demonstrators counter a military parade overseen by the president in Washington DC. With all 50 states seeing rallies, we delve into who funds the organisations behind the pro-immigration movement, further dividing a fragile US political system.





