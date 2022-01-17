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The Happy Goodmans - 'An Evening with THE HAPPY GOODMANS' Live Concert - Arlington, TX 1974
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23 views • January 17, 2022
My parents adopted me back when I was one year old and they both just loved to listen to Howard and Vestal Goodman sing that Ole Tyme Gospel music and I grew up listening to them as well. Back then I wasn't all that interested in gospel music as a child, but now a whole lot older, I now have that same admiration and appreciation for this long ago forgotten style of gospel music. I actually posted this for myself but for those that may be interested, by all means enjoy. And Praise God! It seems that we might not be here on this earth much longer the way things are looking and I can't wait to get to Heaven and hear those powerful voices again in person. Hallelujah!!!
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