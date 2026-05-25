Memorial Day 2026: The True Cost of America’s Endless Wars - $19.23 Million/Death

Every Memorial Day, Americans honor the brave servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. This powerful 2026 reflection examines the true financial and human toll of U.S. conflicts, from the Revolution to modern operations, including the massive national debt, war spending, and their lasting impact on American families and security. Gain thoughtful perspective on the price of sacrifice, leadership accountability, and what these historical lessons mean for the future of the country.





Memorial Day 2026: The Hidden Cost of America’s Wars





Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/memorial-day-2026-the-true-cost-of?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

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