© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
▶️ Looking Bullish - Amateur Investing #17 | EP#467
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • September 02, 2021
Time for another update on my investment portfolio and my passive income journey. In this episode, I cover my regular monthly update and cover what I invest in and why. This is amateur investing at its finest!
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:52 Investing Overview
09:58 Portfolio Breakdown
15:31 Stock Portfolio
22:28 Cryptocurrency Investments
25:09 Outro
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
I share everything so you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar-cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high.
I cover my rules for investing here: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/Investing:d
Here is the breakdown for my investing and budgeting templates: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/If-You-Want-To-Save-Money:7
Investing Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/71mgq19h
Income Tracking Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/frde28j9
Budgeting Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/5bc6sxor
Below I will list everything for the monthly report:
I cover the recent stock buys I went through, share my portfolio breakdown updates, and share my thoughts on the current market. I continue to rebalance my stocks for the best yield and consolidating them down to my best stocks. I am currently making about $138.08 a month from passive income mostly from stock dividends and some from music royalties. I’m on track to hit my goal of earning $150 on average per month from passive income. This will effectively cover 3 utility bills.
My portfolio is roughly rounded to about 87% crypto, 13% stocks, and less than 1% in precious metals. I’ve been mainly focused on crypto in the past, but now I’m just investing in stocks to max out my tax-free savings account contributions. I’m still earning a lot of crypto though.
My total annual projected income from passive sources is $1656.92. $1,485.84 of those yearly profits are coming from stock dividends, about $92.87 is coming from cryptocurrency staking, I already earned about $16.38 from my RealT crypto tokenized real estate before I sold it, and $61.83 from music royalties. In my last update, my total portfolio value was $205,695.20 CAD. My current portfolio value with all my investments is $269,853.08. This is up about $64,000 from last month’s total value. This is in line with my expectations around October and very encouraging. In fact, as I write this, my portfolio is now over $290,000, up more than $20,000 more.
I earned $59.18 CAD from stock dividends, $0 CAD from crypto real estate, and $7.95 CAD from my last month of staking Hive, HBD, TRX, and MTR staking on Den.Social. In total, I have earned about $331.55 CAD from crypto and $1,114.17 CAD from stock dividends. I will start to focus more on crypto passive income again going forward.
I’ve kept my Bitcoin ETFs through the storm and they are getting much closer to breaking even and hopefully skyrocketing this month.
My portfolio in terms of sector breakdown is now 12% Utilities, 20% Insurance, 18% Banking, 25% Real Estate, 1% into an Investment Fund, and 24% into general ETFs. I’ve shifted my stocks around to optimize for yield after noticing some of my ETFs and REITs dropping below an ideal yield. Mostly, I’ve just moved around my investments between stocks I already own and I also invested into another bank ETF. My goal is to average about a 5% yield on my portfolio and I’m currently at an average yield of 4.83%.
I am currently still down -22.60% on $4,300 worth of Bitcoin ETF growth stocks and up 13.48% on my $33,054.98 worth of dividend stocks.
For crypto, my breakdown is now 2% LBC, 4% DASH, 2% BCH, 1% LTC, 55% ETH, and 36% BTC. This is allegedly valued at $237,297.11 CAD at the time of writing this. I’ve been going all-in on BTC & ETH as I truly believe the next few months will be life-changing and I’ve aligned my financials accordingly over the past year.
Was this helpful for you? What stocks do you invest in? Do you prefer growth investing or building passive income? Do you invest in cryptocurrencies that pay out regularly? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:52 Investing Overview
09:58 Portfolio Breakdown
15:31 Stock Portfolio
22:28 Cryptocurrency Investments
25:09 Outro
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
I share everything so you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar-cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high.
I cover my rules for investing here: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/Investing:d
Here is the breakdown for my investing and budgeting templates: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/If-You-Want-To-Save-Money:7
Investing Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/71mgq19h
Income Tracking Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/frde28j9
Budgeting Spreadsheet Template Link: https://ufile.io/5bc6sxor
Below I will list everything for the monthly report:
I cover the recent stock buys I went through, share my portfolio breakdown updates, and share my thoughts on the current market. I continue to rebalance my stocks for the best yield and consolidating them down to my best stocks. I am currently making about $138.08 a month from passive income mostly from stock dividends and some from music royalties. I’m on track to hit my goal of earning $150 on average per month from passive income. This will effectively cover 3 utility bills.
My portfolio is roughly rounded to about 87% crypto, 13% stocks, and less than 1% in precious metals. I’ve been mainly focused on crypto in the past, but now I’m just investing in stocks to max out my tax-free savings account contributions. I’m still earning a lot of crypto though.
My total annual projected income from passive sources is $1656.92. $1,485.84 of those yearly profits are coming from stock dividends, about $92.87 is coming from cryptocurrency staking, I already earned about $16.38 from my RealT crypto tokenized real estate before I sold it, and $61.83 from music royalties. In my last update, my total portfolio value was $205,695.20 CAD. My current portfolio value with all my investments is $269,853.08. This is up about $64,000 from last month’s total value. This is in line with my expectations around October and very encouraging. In fact, as I write this, my portfolio is now over $290,000, up more than $20,000 more.
I earned $59.18 CAD from stock dividends, $0 CAD from crypto real estate, and $7.95 CAD from my last month of staking Hive, HBD, TRX, and MTR staking on Den.Social. In total, I have earned about $331.55 CAD from crypto and $1,114.17 CAD from stock dividends. I will start to focus more on crypto passive income again going forward.
I’ve kept my Bitcoin ETFs through the storm and they are getting much closer to breaking even and hopefully skyrocketing this month.
My portfolio in terms of sector breakdown is now 12% Utilities, 20% Insurance, 18% Banking, 25% Real Estate, 1% into an Investment Fund, and 24% into general ETFs. I’ve shifted my stocks around to optimize for yield after noticing some of my ETFs and REITs dropping below an ideal yield. Mostly, I’ve just moved around my investments between stocks I already own and I also invested into another bank ETF. My goal is to average about a 5% yield on my portfolio and I’m currently at an average yield of 4.83%.
I am currently still down -22.60% on $4,300 worth of Bitcoin ETF growth stocks and up 13.48% on my $33,054.98 worth of dividend stocks.
For crypto, my breakdown is now 2% LBC, 4% DASH, 2% BCH, 1% LTC, 55% ETH, and 36% BTC. This is allegedly valued at $237,297.11 CAD at the time of writing this. I’ve been going all-in on BTC & ETH as I truly believe the next few months will be life-changing and I’ve aligned my financials accordingly over the past year.
Was this helpful for you? What stocks do you invest in? Do you prefer growth investing or building passive income? Do you invest in cryptocurrencies that pay out regularly? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.