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Dicussing Nintendo Direct 3.8.18 with Greeny1885
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1 view • April 08, 2020
Published on YouTube: March 12, 2018
In this video SkyNine, Greeny1885 and I will discuss all the titles that stuck out to us during the March 8th direct. Titles would include:
Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.'s Journey
Detective Pikachu
Luigi's Mansion
and Super Smash Bros. Switch
As a bonus I uploaded the Dark Star boss fight in Bowser's Inside Story. Hope you enjoy this video.
In this video SkyNine, Greeny1885 and I will discuss all the titles that stuck out to us during the March 8th direct. Titles would include:
Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.'s Journey
Detective Pikachu
Luigi's Mansion
and Super Smash Bros. Switch
As a bonus I uploaded the Dark Star boss fight in Bowser's Inside Story. Hope you enjoy this video.
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