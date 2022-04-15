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RUDOLF STEINER’S WARNING TO HUMANITY ABOUT FUTURE TECHNOLOGIES!
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517 views • April 15, 2022
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5G apocalypse : https://youtu.be/5PisVGcReqQ
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to my YouTube channel
CJ BLAZE: https://www.youtube.com/c/CJBLAZE
- Navigating the matrix as A Passionate skywatcher...seeking his face!
“The sky is just the beginning, no limits!”
"The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it."
-George Orwell
🔥❤️🔥Please Subscribe to my backup channel: CJ BLAZEN INFO: https://youtube.com/channel/UCdSwB2rnGiBwkTi64_IGPZg
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: http://CJBlaze.com @CJBlaze4
TriField meter: https://www.trifield.com/product/trifield-tf2-meter/
CREATORS RECOMMENDED ON YOUTUBE:
Marfoogle TV: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarfoogleTV
Marfoogle News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVl2jWBH3ksLLJfjliXmomg
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