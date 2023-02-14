The Rapture Codes (6 of 8)

Many Christians believe that the seals in the Book of Revelation are the beginning of the wrath of God, because it is Jesus Who opens the seals. In this sixth of eight episodes, The Wrath of Satan, Scott takes a closer look at the first six seals recorded in the sixth chapter of the Book of Revelation. Although many Christians understand that God’s children are not appointed to God’s wrath, it is the inability of many to differentiate between the wrath of God and the wrath of Satan that leads them to believe in a pretribulation rapture; that Christians will be removed before any of the “tribulation” events outlined in the seals occur.



Several chapters in the Bible detail the coming of our Lord and our being gathered together unto Him. The gospel writers, Matthew, Mark, and Luke record the words of the Messiah, Jesus, Himself regarding this event. The writer of the Gospel of John also recorded the last book of the Bible, the Revelation (the Apocalypse) of Jesus Christ, which is a thorough chronicle of this future event and those surrounding it. Also, in what is believed by many scholars to be the Apostle Paul’s first epistles, First and Second Thessalonians, he devotes much of three chapters detailing this mysterious event. This event is known as the rapture by many; and in this video series, The Rapture Codes, we are going to look at the details of this event; that is, (1) exactly what it is, (2) the events leading up to it, and (3) the sequential parallels of the patterns, protocols, and itinerary—CODES—outlined in these chapters.





