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Doctors fail to inform their patients of the risks of a procedure. The Risks of Heart Stents
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54 views • March 25, 2021
Posted 24March2021 NutritionFacts.org Michael Greger, MD FACLM, The Risks of Heart Stents: Informed Consent.
Why are doctors killing or stroking out thousands of people a year for nothing? How do doctors even convince patients to sign up for procedures such as heart stents that are all risk without benefit?
Why are doctors killing or stroking out thousands of people a year for nothing? How do doctors even convince patients to sign up for procedures such as heart stents that are all risk without benefit?
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