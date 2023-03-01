Inside Profitable, Sustainable Aquaponic and Hydroponic Systems with Horticulturist Daniel Wells

How are fishes and plants grown together in the same environment? How are plants grown without soil? How can both of these horticultural techniques be optimized and made profitable, even in a challenging environment?
As an associate professor and researcher at Auburn University in Alabama, Daniel Wells’ work revolves primarily around controlled environment agriculture like hydroponics (greenhouses) and aquaponics in the Southeastern U.S., where the hot and humid climate poses unique challenges.
Press play and learn more at https://agriculture.auburn.edu/.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3bO8R6q
