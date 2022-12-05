Create New Account
JD Farag Prophecy Update 20221204 The Prophetic Domino Effect
Published 14 hours ago |
JD Farag


Dec 5, 2022


Pastor JD talks about what’s known as the domino effect, specifically concerning prophecy in the Bible being perfectly set up and lined up.


Transcript, Links, Charts available at the source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytrYzlqdzc1P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


Keywords
christianprophecypropheticreligionjd faragdomino effectlined up

