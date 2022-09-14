Selling Gold to Buy Stocks? Small Local Bank or Big Bank? | Q&A with Lynette Zang & Eric Griffin

Streamed live September 14/2022 Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=QA9142022&month=2022-09

or Call 877-410-1414 ______________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?QA9142022

🔔For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:

https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/selling-gold-to-buy-stocks-small-local-bank-or-big-bank-qa-with-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/

Viewer Questions:

Question 1: 0:55 I understand that the full ITM Strategy is not doable for me because I have very little savings and income. What should I do when it comes to buying gold and silver?

Question 2: 4:40 Did we just hear Lynette say she would sell her gold to buy stocks? Didn’t you say you would never invest in the stock market? Question 3: 13:05 What are the best items to acquire for barter? Question 4: 15:06 If Eric is going to start working on his bug out location some time in 2023, I guess we still have quite a bit of time, correct?

Question 5: 18:48 What happens to payroll direct deposit if the bank folds? Is a small local bank better than big bank for payroll direct deposit? 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel.