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Even Saturday Night Live is now having to admit that NASA is faking space.... and that show hasn't been funny in many, many years. So, you know it's serious. 😵💫🤦🏼...🤣...
So, are they asking questions? Nope... But they are mocking them. Do I expect them to ask why they have been faking space from the get go? Nope! I doubt it. But, you never know.... My assumption is they will attack Trump with it. Over the fake phone call he made to "the moon rocket." 🤣 Which they absolutely should!