REPORT: FDR's Pearl Harbor Stand-Down EXPOSED

Brian Wilson breaks down how Franklin Delano Roosevelt's administration provoked Japan into attacking Pearl Harbor in order to bring the United States into World War II. This report is based on the work in Robert B. Stinnett's acclaimed book, "Day of Deceit: The Truth About FDR and Pearl Harbor."
