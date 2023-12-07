Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
REPORT: FDR's Pearl Harbor Stand-Down EXPOSED
channel image
Eastern PA
9 Subscribers
152 views
Published Yesterday

Brian Wilson breaks down how Franklin Delano Roosevelt's administration provoked Japan into attacking Pearl Harbor in order to bring the United States into World War II. This report is based on the work in Robert B. Stinnett's acclaimed book, "Day of Deceit: The Truth About FDR and Pearl Harbor."

Keywords
infowarspearl harborww2fdrbrian wilson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket